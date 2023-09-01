Transfer deadline day is underway and Ange Postecoglou remains busy in the sales as Tottenham Hotspur strive to seal some last-ditch signings and grant a few outgoings.

Spurs have already strengthened their side this summer with the arrivals of James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario. While Manor Solomon and Micky van de Ven have also sealed moves to north London. But their sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich took out the club’s talisman.

Kane was more often than not at the epicentre of everything at Tottenham and thrived even as Spurs struggled. Only Son Heung-Min, who has now assumed their captaincy, also scored double digits in the Premier League in the 2022/23 term. He hit home 10 times to Kane’s 30.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Postecoglou has placed his faith in Richarlison to fill Kane’s void. But Tottenham may yet still target a transfer for a striker on deadline day. The Brazilian only scored once through his 29 appearances in the league last term. He hit the net a further two times during eight cup ties.

Tottenham have until 23:00 BST on September 1 to finalise their signings before the transfer deadline hits. La Liga sides also have until 23:00 to secure any signings from Spurs. While all Bundesliga clubs have to 17:00, Serie A sides have to 19:00 and Ligue 1 clubs have to 22:00.

Tottenham Hotspur’s potential transfer deadline day signings

Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

One striker who could sign for Tottenham on deadline day is Lautaro Martinez with the Inter Milan star generating interest. Ben Jacobs reports that while the Argentine would require an excessive fee, Spurs ‘would love’ to sign him. The north Londoners have even had enquiries.

But Inter Milan have repeatedly stressed to Tottenham that they will not sanction a transfer for Martinez. The striker is untouchable at San Siro, despite the Nerazzurri’s financial issues. The 26-year-old, who won the 2022 World Cup, scored 28 and assisted 11 goals in 2022/23.

Tottenham have other attacking options on their radar for a deadline day transfer, including Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest. Jacobs adds that Spurs and the Reds only need to reach an agreement on the fee with the 22-year-old favouring a move to Postecoglou’s side.

Chelsea even stopped pursuing Johnson in part due to his preference to sign for Tottenham in a late-window transfer. The Blues believed he would reject a move to Stamford Bridge for Spurs. The Wales international, who can also feature on the wings, scored 10 times in 22/23.

Postecoglou also has his eyes on Tottenham securing some potential deadline day defensive signings. Jacobs also adds that Spurs admire Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie. But the 21-year-old also has interest from Liverpool, who he would ‘love’ to join, and West Ham United.

Tottenham are also in the market for midfield signings on deadline day. Jacobs claims Spurs are still interested in signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. But the Blues will not let him go for anything less than £45-50m. Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham also want Gallagher.

Five players who could still leave Spurs before the sales slam shut

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Outgoings are also likely at Tottenham on deadline day as Postecoglou looks to offload their remaining deadwood. Spurs have already successfully found a new home for Harry Winks in Leicester City. While Joe Rodon has returned to the Championship on loan to Leeds United.

London rivals Fulham are also interested in a deal to sign Eric Dier from Tottenham ahead of the transfer deadline, again per Jacobs. While Rudy Galetti claims that Real Betis have held talks with Spurs over signing Giovani Lo Celso on loan. It could include an obligation to buy.

According to Sport, FC Barcelona have even held talks with Tottenham about the temporary transfer of Lo Celso. But Spurs batted away the Blaugrana’s enquiry for a loan deal, insisting on a €10-15m (£8.5-13m) permanent move. He spent the 22/23 season on loan to Villarreal.

Another potential deadline day outgoing from north London is Tottenham’s former captain, Hugo Lloris. Vicario has taken charge as Spurs’ No1 between the posts. But Fabrice Hawkins notes the Frenchman has rejected an initial two-year contract with Lazio and could yet stay.

A Tottenham player who actively wants to leave Spurs is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to Darren Lewis. Postecoglou showed early on that he does not consider the 28-year-old to be a key part of his plans. Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma have also impressed this season.

Postecoglou has also kept Tanguy Ndombele on the sidelines. So, the Frenchman could also now be an outgoing at Tottenham on deadline day. Hawkins also notes that Galatasaray are interested in Ndombele, who has rejected transfers to Nottingham Forest and Fenerbahce.