Tottenham need a new striker.

The north London club are looking exciting and fresh this season, but, at the end of the day, they’re lacking firepower up front.

Their goals this season have almost exclusively been scored by defensive players, while they’ve also benefitted from one own goal.

Luckily, it sounds as though help could be on the way.

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Lautaro Martinez is one player Tottenham would love to sign, however, the journalist did state that a move is unlikely as Inter Milan want massive money for the player.

Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Difficult

Jacobs shared what he knows about Martinez.

“The other name I would add, which is very interesting, which would have a big price is Lautaro Martinez. That’s probably the one that would excite the Spurs fan base the most.

Tottenham would love Martinez but Inter are adamant that they do not want to sell this summer.”

“So in the context of what I have just said, is there going to be a January or a 2024 opportunity for a player like Lautaro Martinez and can Tottenham work windows ahead to try and facilitate that?”

“He is absolutely a player they would love but they have been told repeatedly, over and over again, that Inter at this stage, even with their financial constraints, won’t sell.”

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Great option

Lautaro Martinez may not be the most clinical striker in the world, but he would be a fantastic option for this Ange Postecoglou team.

He’s brilliant when it comes to allowing his teammates to flourish in an attacking sense, while he also does know where the back of the net is.

There’s a reason Romelu Lukaku has called him ‘amazing’ in the past, and if Spurs were to bring him in, he could be a real coup.

This is an unlikely move this summer, but don’t be shocked if Tottenham revisit this one later down the line.