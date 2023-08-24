Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur still want to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, bit the midfielder will cost at least £45 million.

Jacobs spoke on the Last Word on Spurs last night and provided an update on Gallagher’s future amid interest from Tottenham.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer and is reportedly an Ange Postecoglou target.

Indeed, The Daily Mail reported just last month that Postecoglou views Gallagher as the perfect midfield signing for Spurs.

The England international struggled for minutes at Chelsea last season but has enjoyed a promising start to the campaign under former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Yet, the Blues have moved to snap up both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo since the season got underway.

It remains unclear whether the new arrivals will affect Gallagher’s game time and ultimately lead to him moving on before next month’s deadline.

And Jacobs claims that Spurs are still keen on the midfielder, but Chelsea will ask for a hefty fee from their London rivals.

Tottenham still want Gallagher

Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs, Jacobs was asked about Gallagher and claimed the Englishman could be keen to stay and fight for his place.

But that could change if Chelsea deem him surplus to requirements after signing Lavia and Caicedo.

“Brighton are worried about the player’s wages and that’s partially why there was no discussion as far as any Moises Caicedo negotiations were concerned, so I don’t see that one happening,” Jacobs said.

“West Ham is a very realistic possibility. Tottenham as well, they are on the radar.

“The thing to understand about Gallagher is that he has been starting for Chelsea and as a consequence, he is quite prepared to rebuff offers and fight for his place.

“Much like Lewis Hall who moved to Newcastle, even though he just extended at Chelsea, this is going to come down to Chelsea and do they genuinely want to sell the player. If so, Gallagher will go because Chelsea make it clear that he is surplus to requirements.

“Of course, Gallagher starting the season is a bit skewed because he’s been playing but part of that is down to the fact that Caicedo didn’t join on day one of pre-season and nor did Lavia, so the feeling is that Gallagher’s minutes might be diminished a bit and the door might be opened but is going to cost around £50 million, I think the cheapest price you will get is £45 million, so that’s not an easy one to do.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jacobs was also asked about the likelihood of Tottenham doing business with Chelsea as the two clubs haven’t dealt with each other for quite some time now.

However, due to the new ownership at Stamford Bridge, Jacobs suggested the two clubs would certainly be open to doing business together.

Gallagher has impressed during the early stages of the season under Pochettino and it would be a surprise to see him move on at this stage.

Of course, that could change after the signings of Caicedo and Laiva. But the Blues have lost Jorginho, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic over the past eight months.

Despite their new additions, they’re still slightly short in midfield. Nevertheless, if Gallagher does become available, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Spurs make their move.

He seems like the perfect fit for Postecoglou’s system due to his tireless work-rate. Gallagher has also proven himself to be an effective player in and around the box during his loan spell at Crystal Palace.