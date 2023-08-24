Tosin Adarabioyo has been linked with Tottenham for months at this point, but, here we are, one week away from the end of the transfer window and he’s still at Fulham.

The £13m defender has been unable to get a move away from Craven Cottage so far this summer, but, interestingly, that could now all change.

Indeed, according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, there could soon be some movement on the Tosin front, with the journalist claiming that a swap deal could be possible for Tottenham

Jacobs says that his understanding of this situation is that Fulham are open to letting Tosin join Spurs if they can get hold of Eric Dier in exchange.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Dier for Tosin

Jacobs shared what he knows about this potential swap.

“With Tosin, my understanding was that he preferred to sign for Monaco, but from Fulham’s point of view, they were perhaps interested in some sort of deal that might involve Eric Dier going the other way, so we wait and see if the player changes his mind,” Jacobs said.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Would make sense

In all honesty, this is a rare instance of a swap deal making sense.

Think about it, both players have one year left on their contracts, and they both suit what each team needs.

Spurs want a young, mouldable defender with a high ceiling, while Fulham are in need of some ruggedness and defensive experience in order to guide them through what may prove to be a very difficult chapter in their history after losing Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Swap deals in football are very rare, but, on this occasion, we can actually see the logic behind this one getting done.