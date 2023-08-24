Spanish club in talks to sign 27-year-old Tottenham player on loan

Spanish side Real Betis are working on a loan return for Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso and have made the deal their priority.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti who shared the update on X.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Galetti shared that Tottenham would want to include an obligation for Betis to sign Lo Celso permanently in any deal.

Galeti said: “Real Betis, Giovani Lo Celso is a priority.

“The [Spanish] club is working for the return – on loan – of the [Argentinian] player.

“Talks ongoing with Tottenham that want to include in the deal the buy obligation clause.

“New developments expected in the next few days.”

This will surely be good news for Tottenham fans with just a week or so remaining in the transfer window.

Although some may not be keen to see Lo Celso leave, a player who has impressed Ange Postecoglou, they’ll be aware that players need to move on before signings are made.

It was recently revealed that Tottenham have several deals lined up once they can offload players.

And Tottenham including a permanent obligation in any Lo Celso loan to Real Betis does look sensible.

Among those reported deals lined up, Spurs fans will surely hope that a new striker is on the horizon.

It seems that the side are still yet to make a bid for reported target Gift Orban.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham are thought to want his side KAA Gent to reduce his asking price before they make any move.

Elsewhere it seems that a move for Brennan Johnson could be gathering pace.

Spurs were said to be considering a player plus cash deal for the Nottingham Forest forward.

And it’s clear to see why Spurs do need to offload several players before they expand their squad further.

Barcelona were also said to be interested in Tottenham’s Lo Celso and that may have hastened Betis’ loan approach.