Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested Tottenham Hotspur could yet make a late move to sign reported Liverpool target Piero Hincapie this summer.

Jacobs spoke on the Last Word on Spurs last night and shared an update on Tottenham’s search for a new centre-back.

Spurs have already snapped up a left-sided defender in Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg this summer.

The 22-year-old has impressed so far and was also reportedly a target for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool before he made the switch to North London.

And it seems that Spurs could switch their focus to another Liverpool target in Piero Hincapie towards the end of the window, but only if they fail to land their preferred targets.

Tottenham could make late move for Hincapie

While Hincapie isn’t currently on Tottenham’s shortlist, Jacobs suggested that he could become an option should Ange Postecoglou’s men miss out on their top targets.

“The last name that I would mention on the centre-back, even though I think it’s more potentially Liverpool and still very possibly West Ham, is [Piero] Hincapie as well,” the journalist said.

“He’s a left-sided centre-back with very high potential, good experience and Tottenham have certainly run the numbers and data on him. I don’t think at this stage they’ve added him to the shortlist, but he might be a name to watch as far as moving to the Premier League over the coming weeks.

“I don’t think it’s accurate at this stage to say that Spurs are in the race, but keep an eye on that point I said before about what if you miss out on one target? Who do you pivot to in the last hours of the window? And that’s where you might get some surprises.

“But I’m told if it is to be a Premier League club, the player would love Liverpool but they aren’t fully sold and West Ham who missed out on Harry Maguire are still another club to watch.”

Hincapie has impressed at Bayer Leverkusen over the past few seasons and it’s no surprise to see him linked with a big move to the Premier League.

At just 21, Hincapie is already a fully-fledged Ecuador international and boasts brilliant experience for a young centre-back.

He’s reportedly valued at around £27 million by Leverkusen and at that price, you can understand why he’s attracting interest from England.

Of course, Spurs have already brought in a left-sided centre-back so it would be a surprise to see them move for Hincapie. As for Liverpool, they are yet to address this area of their squad and Hincapie seems like a good fit for Klopp’s system due to his aggressive, front-foot style of defending.