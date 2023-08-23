‘Could stay’: ‘Fantastic’ Tottenham player has just rejected contract from Champions League club – journalist

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has suggested that Hugo Lloris will not be joining Lazio after rejecting an offer, and could yet decide to stay at Tottenham Hotspur for the final year of his contract.

Hawkins was speaking on X as he claimed that the Biancocelesti had offered the 36-year-old a two-year contract which would have included an option for a further year.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Hugo Lloris‘ search for a new club is yet to bring much success. Of course, it seems pretty evident that his time at Tottenham has reached a conclusion. He is no longer the captain. And Guglielmo Vicario has become Ange Postecoglou’s number one.

It had appeared that he may be heading to the Italian capital. Hawkins notes that Lazio have made an offer to Lloris as they look for competition for Ivan Provedel.

However, Lazio probably could not offer Lloris the number one spot. And perhaps that explains why the veteran does not now appear to be heading to Serie A.

Hawkins suggested that Lloris could actually remain at Tottenham Hotspur beyond the transfer window.

It would be a surprise if Lloris did stick around in North London after the deadline. It is a sad way for his ‘fantastic‘ time with Tottenham to end. But he has surely already made his final appearance for the club.

Vicario has made a promising start. But even if he had not, Spurs have not signed the Italian to be the finished article just yet. So they are going to persist with him unless things get really bad.

Even if Vicario does struggle, it cannot be forgotten that Lloris’ form had been in real decline for some time before the summer.

So it may not be Lazio, but it has surely still got to be the Tottenham exit for Lloris in the coming days.