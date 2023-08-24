Tottenham Hotspur need to revamp their attack if they are to push forward this season.

There have been some very exciting early signs from Spurs under Ange Postecoglou, but their lack of cutting edge from their attackers is concerning.

Of the four goals Spurs have scored so far this season, two have been scored by defenders, one has been an own goal and another has been scored by a defensive midfielder.

Simply put, Tottenham need more firepower.

Luckily, it sounds as though help could be on the way.

Brennan Johnson has been strongly linked to Tottenham in recent weeks, and according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, the Nottingham Forest star does want to join the north London club.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Johnson wants to sign

Jacobs shared what he knows about the £50m player.

“Yeah I think there has been a lot of discussion about a lot of these targets. We can start with Brennan Johnson, my understanding there is that his preference is to move to Tottenham. It’s as simple as that, it’s down to whether Tottenham and Nottingham Forest can agree a deal there, but the player is very keen on the move, and that’s partially why Chelsea stopped exploring it because they believed that if Tottenham came in Johnson would prefer Spurs over Chelsea, so they’re now looking at other targets,” Jacobs said.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Get it done

If Johnson is this keen to join Spurs then Tottenham need to get this deal done.

If a player is ready to pick you over Chelsea, he must be incredibly keen to come on board, and that’s exactly what Spurs need right now.

This Ange Postecoglou era may well be characterised by a strong team spirit made up of talented young players who genuinely want to be there, and, it certainly sounds as though Johnson ticks a number of these boxes.

Spurs need to have a serious look at this one.