CL club now want ‘magnificent’ £17m Tottenham player, Postecoglou wants him gone

Turkish side Galatasaray are now interested in Tottenham Hotspur’s Tanguy Ndombele who is free to leave the club this summer.

That’s according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins who shared the update on X.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hawkins also confirmed that French side Rennes had inquired but considered a deal too expensive.

The journalist shared that Spurs would want to recover between £13m-£17m for the midfielder.

Hawkins said: “Galatasaray is interested in Tanguy Ndombele.

“Tottenham wants to sell his midfield and would like to recover between 15 and 20M €.

“Rennes has inquired but it’s too expensive.

“Tanguy Ndombele pushed Fenerbahce back and should do the same with Nottingham Forest. He does not rule out staying in London.”

Hawkins therefore also mentions Premier League interest in Nottingham Forest.

It seems that ‘magnificent’ Ndombele will wait patiently for what he considers to be the right move in order to leave Spurs permanently.

Whether a move to Galatasaray will interest Tottenham’s Ndombele remains to be seen.

According to reports, Spurs and Ange Postecoglou have made it pretty clear that the Frenchman, who is the club’s highest earner at £200k-a-week, can leave this summer.

Galatasaray now interested in Tottenham’s Ndombele who has already rejected a move to Turkey

Ndombele returned to pre-season with a decent amount of uncertainty over his future in North London.

There was credible thought that he would be reintegrated under Postecoglou and there was also the possibility that he would leave.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

So far neither scenario has come to fruition.

The remainder of this transfer window will seemingly be vital for several clubs in clearing some unwanted squad members – and none more so that Spurs.

It was revealed yesterday that Tottenham do have deals ready to go once they can make some sales.

However, Spurs fans may be nervous of a scenario in which the club doesn’t manage to offload those desired.

Postecoglou’s squad is seemingly still short of a few numbers and quality options.

If reports are to be believed then the club still at least want a central defender and a striker.

And with interest in Brennan Johnson a winger may also be being considered.