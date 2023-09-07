‘Worries me’: Barry Ferguson says Celtic now have two players who can do something no Rangers players can

Celtic’s win over Rangers on Sunday has set a few home truths in the south side of Glasgow over the past few days.

The Rangers fans felt supremely confident of securing a result at Ibrox because Celtic’s makeshift back four and poor performances but despite those issues, Brendan Rodgers masterminded another impressive victory at the home of the Parkhead side’s biggest rivals.

And former Rangers midfielder, Barry Ferguson, has been left worried by the result. And the reason for that worry? Well, there are two actually. Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor.

Both Celtic players were outstanding against Rangers on Sunday and Ferguson admits that the performance of the two has left him looking at his own club wondering where those types of players are in the Rangers lineup.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “The difference was Callum McGregor for that 20-25 minute period. And obviously, Kyogo up top.

“That was the only bit of quality in the game, real quality. And that’s what he brings. He’s a match-winner.

“I look at Rangers and that’s what worries me. I want to see somebody go and do what a Kyogo can do or a Callum McGregor can do. I’m not seeing that, at this moment in time.”

Celtic have match winners all over the park

Whilst Barry Ferguson is correct and Kyogo is a match-winner, he’s not the only one. Liel Abada has proven to be one over his time at Celtic over the past two seasons.

In goal, Joe Hart has made saves already this season that have saved Celtic from defeat. More notably against St Johnstone at Parkhead.

Cameron-Carter Vickers helps to keep that back door shut and Matt O’Riley‘s assist record is extremely impressive.

Reo Hatate can cut open defences and if Hyunjun Yang continues his development, he could be a very effective winger for Celtic.

I haven’t even mentioned Daizen Maeda, Hyeongyu Oh or new signings Luis Palma and Paulo Bernardo.

So Ferguson has more than two reasons to be worried. This Celtic team, when it finally gets into gear, can prove to be unstoppable this season.

