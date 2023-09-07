‘I was quite surprised’: Peter Grant shocked and annoyed after what he’s heard from pundit about Celtic

The great thing about the Glasgow Derby is that no matter the result, the game always creates talking points that will be discussed for weeks afterwards.

From Rangers’ disallowed goal to Celtic’s under-the-radar penalty shout, the derby is brilliant for stirring debate amongst the fans.

And the major talking points continue as Celtic legend, Peter Grant, responds to former Rangers striker, Ally McCoist’s comments about the derby.

TBR Celtic told yesterday how McCoist said the quality of the game was poor and how he thought Celtic were ‘average’.

These comments left Grant bemused and the former Hoops midfielder who is an experienced derby veteran as both player and coach, couldn’t have disagreed more with McCoist.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I was quite surprised with Ally’s comments to be perfectly honest with you. Because the fact that he said it was a poor game or not a spectacle, I’m not saying that was his exact words but that’s what it meant to me.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“He’s trying to sell the Scottish game. I thought it was disrespectful from a Celtic point of view because in that period in the first half, they knocked the ball about well. They tried to play themselves out of difficult situations and with no supporters in a cauldron.

“And I thought they handled it really, really well with a lot of young players.”

And that they did. Celtic went to Ibrox as massive underdogs against Rangers. Beset with injuries to key players and a run of two games where they underperformed, Brendan Rodgers’ men were tipped to lose.

As it was, Kyogo’s goal was the difference and Celtic took the three points back to Parkhead. The bragging rights stay firmly in Glasgow’s east end until the two teams meet again in Paradise on the 30th of December this year.

