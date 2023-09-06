‘I always liked him’: Dorus de Vries says he’s a big fan of £15k-a-week Celtic player

Former Celtic goalkeeper, Dorus de Vries has been telling how he has always admired Joe Hart and loves how the Hoops goalkeeper applies himself to the game.

The £15k per keeper was one of the standout performers in Celtic’s 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox and de Vries says that he is a fan of the ‘fantastic’ Hoops number one.

De Vries said [Daily Record print edition page 49], “I don’t think you ever stop learning and, looking at Joe, I always liked him.

“He has so much experience and, importantly, he also has so much passion for the game. You can see it on his face when he goes on to the pitch and when he’s out there.

“Joe has that burning desire to always be the best he can be and that is what he has shown at Celtic. “You like to see a keeper with personality and he has it a lot.

“Joe is one of those guys who, even though he is a fantastic keeper at the moment, he looks to get better and better.

“He’s at that level and has done so well in the past even when he had a knockback with all the Manchester City stuff and, at the time, Celtic was a great step for him.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

TBR Celtic told this week how the Hoops fans shouldn’t write off the 36-year-old keeper just yet.

Hart proved against Rangers this weekend that he still has the mentality and leadership skills required to continue to bring success to the club.

No doubt Brendan Rodgers will need to replace him at some point in the coming year, but for now, the Celtic fans should just enjoy having a player at the club who loves representing and performing for the team on the big stage.

