‘He is just phenomenal’: John Hartson left in awe of £19k-a-week Celtic player now

John Hartson has been waxing lyrical about Celtic striker, Kyogo Furuhashi, as the Japan international continues his brilliant goalscoring streak for the club.

Furuhashi netted the winner against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday and Hartson has been left in awe by the Hoops striker.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “You’re hoping now the big game would have given Celtic a huge lift, going into the international break.

“And you’re hoping that they’ll take a lot of confidence from that win and the performance and obviously, Kyogo, he is just phenomenal. And every chance he gets he predominantly sticks it away.”

Kyogo continues to be a vital player for Celtic

The Japanese striker has been in great goalscoring form for the Hoops against Rangers. In ten appearances against the Ibrox club, Kyogo has netted six times with the most high-profile goals being in the League Cup Final at Hampden last season. [Transfermarkt]

The £19k per week striker will be pivotal for the Hoops in the coming months. Celtic will kick off their Champions League campaign against Feyenoord and the fans will be hoping that Kyogo will find his goalscoring touch as they hope to progress from the group stages.

They also have tough away fixtures to Hearts and Hibs coming up. Hearts always provide a stern test for Celtic and the last time they visited Easter Road, Hibs were 4-2 victors.

But before that, Celtic face Dundee at Celtic Park after the international break and Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that the result and performance at Ibrox on Sunday will kick his team on in their defence of the league title.

