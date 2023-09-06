‘I’ve got to say’: Ally McCoist admits 30-year-old Celtic player was brilliant vs Rangers

The fallout over Celtic’s win against Rangers continues as Brendan Rodgers enjoys the adulation of the fans after masterminding a victory over their biggest rivals at Ibrox.

Not many had given the Hoops a chance due to their poor form and their injury crisis but the team dug deep and produced a brilliant performance to claim the first scalp in the first of a minimum of four Glasgow Derby’s this season.

But it wasn’t just the fans that have been impressed with the team’s performance on Sunday. Rangers legend and Talksport broadcaster, Ally McCoist, was left seriously impressed with Celtic captain, Callum McGregor’s performance.

McCoist said, [TalkSport], “Watching it, I have got to say, first half in particular I thought Callum McGregor was excellent. Absolutely excellent.”

Callum McGregor is back to his best for Celtic

It sounds daft to even utter that sentence but it’s just a reflection of the high standards the Celtic captain has set himself.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

As TBR Celtic discussed earlier, Brendan Rodgers hailed McGregor for his Ibrox performance and has been left impressed with just how much he has improved since he left the club in 2019.

TBR Celtic said at the time that McGregor has been incredibly consistent since his debut in 2014 and the fact that he has had two games this season where he hasn’t been his normal self and the media coverage of that proves that when the Celtic legend has a dip in form, it’s highlighted even more in the press.

However, at Ibrox, McGregor ran the show and was instrumental in Celtic’s win. It was a great performance to sign off for the international break and will do the player, and the team’s, confidence a world of good.

