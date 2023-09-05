‘He is open’: 25-year-old could now stay at Celtic, contract talks happening soon – journalist

Now that the international break is upon us, Celtic can focus on other matters away from the pitch for the next two weeks.

Brendan Rodgers can now focus on the small matter of tying Reo Hatate up to a longer-term deal. The Japanese midfielder has already rejected the Hoops offer of an extended contract in the summer and there were fears he could leave.

But according to Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, contract talks are set to resume and Hatate is said to be open to staying at the club.

Joseph said [GiveMeSport], “Hatate asked if he could wait until after the transfer window had shut before they resume talks.

“Hatate is one who has turned down the first offer. Celtic offered him initial improved terms and an extension on his current deal.

“He and Liel Abada have got three years left on their contracts, but Celtic are just wanting to make them near the top earners because they are such important players and also to extend their contracts to protect them from future bids.

“Although Hatate has turned down that first offer, he is open to negotiation. I think Celtic and Hatate’s reps will be sitting down together quite soon to get that done.”

Signing Hatate must be a priority for Celtic

Now that the transfer window is closed and Brendan Rodgers has got the players in that he needs, extending Hatate’s contract must now take priority over the next two weeks.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Japan international has proven over his two seasons at the club just how important he is to the team. Capable of holding his own in the Champions League, Hatate possesses that quality the Celtic sorely need if they have any hopes of progressing from this season’s group stages.

There is no denying that the team have struggled in his absence. The defeat to Kilmarnock and draw against St Johnstone have proven that.

Getting Hatate to join Kyogo, Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda on a new long-term contract would be a huge boost to the club and the Celtic supporters.

