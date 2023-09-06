Celtic are about to offer ‘brilliant’ 22-year-old player a new contract – journalist

Celtic are about to offer Matt O’Riley a new contract according to Sky Sports journalist, Anthony Joseph.

The 22-year-old midfielder was the subject of a £10m bid from Leeds United this summer which Celtic rejected.

And now, to ward off any potential suitors, Joseph says that a new contract with improved terms is about to be put to O’Riley during the international break.

Taking to social media channel X, Joseph said, “Celtic are expected to offer midfielder Matt O’Riley improved terms & an extension on his contract.

“The 22yo was the subject of a £10m bid from Leeds United. Celtic rejected it & now hope to tie him up on a new deal during this international break.”

Otiley joined Celtic in the January window of 2022 and made his debut in the 2-1 away win to Hearts at Tynecastle.

He made an immediate impact with an assist and the brilliant midfielder hasn’t looked back since.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

In 77 appearances for the club, O’Riley has scored ten goals and created 18 assists. But his versatility has proven to be crucial over his two seasons at the club.

Filling in for the injured Callum McGregor, O’Riley played that pivotal holding midfield role whilst the Hoops captain recovered from a fractured cheekbone in 2022. He also slotted in the same role when McGregor sustained a knee injury which kept him out the team for over three months the following season.

O’Riley was also exceptional in the 1-0 Glasgow Derby win over Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

And now the club are looking to tie down one of their best players as Brendan Rodgers looks to continue his domination of Scottish football.

