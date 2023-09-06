‘Has the talent’: Jurgen Klinsmann believes 22-year-old Celtic player has big potential but needs to improve

With the international break now upon us, Celtic fans can enjoy the next weeks after defeating their big rivals on Sunday.

However, there are players currently on international duty and it is worth keeping an eye on their progress for their country.

One such player that is being tipped for a huge future in the game is Celtic striker, Hyeongyu Oh. The South Korean was being spoken about by national boss Jurgen Klinsmann.

The Germany legend says Oh can become a good international striker but must make improvements to his game first.

Klinsmann said, [The Sun], “We always text and I know he is happy. I tell him, ‘Prove what you can do, do extra work’. I tell him it’s a process, it’s not going to happen overnight. Oh has the talent to become an international player.

“He has such a good energy that he sometimes burns it too fast. I said to him, ‘You have to build the energy over a longer stretch. Maybe it takes you 30, 40, 50 yards to get to that moment when you shoot, not just 20 yards.

“So you have to build that stamina, so you’re not breathing too hard when you’re in the final moment to execute. That is everything for a striker, to ultimately finish.

“If you execute everything within 15 or 20 yards because it’s a short moment, that’s one thing. But you need to be complete. To be able to go from the halfway line, between two defenders and just finish it off. So it’s a huge physical and mental learning curve process for him.”

The potential for Oh is massive. Celtic fans have seen already that he has a keen eye for goal. In 22 appearances for the Hoops, Oh has netted seven times.

What makes that even more impressive is that out of those appearances, 19 of them are from the bench. Oh is averaging a goal every 86 minutes.

The unfortunate thing for the Korean is that he is competing with a striker who is just on fire at the moment in Kyogo Furuhashi.

All he can do is keep taking his chances when they come because if he does, he will become a very good striker for both club and country.

