Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has seen his asking price set at £50m, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

A report from the Manchester Evening News has shared more details about the England international’s future.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou needs at least one new centre-back this summer.

Aside from Cristian Romero, the options currently at his disposal aren’t up to scratch.

The likes of Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga could all move on this summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

As a result, Spurs have been linked with the likes of Micky Van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Another player they could move for is Harry Maguire.

Tottenham have been linked with Maguire already this summer and now his asking price has been revealed by Manchester United.

The ‘fantastic’ defender could be on his way to North London, although Spurs will need to negotiate with his current club on the details.

Man United name asking price for Tottenham target Maguire

The report from Manchester Evening News shares that Manchester United are understood to value Maguire at £50m.

This, however, is just a starting figure and they go on to say that they are ‘highly unlikely’ to be offered that by any club.

Even if Man United get their full asking price for the defender, it would still constitute a £30m loss on the 30-year-old.

Although Tottenham are unlikely to match his asking price, a move for Harry Maguire wouldn’t be a bad idea.

He would fit their home-grown quota which is one of the reasons why they’re interested in Tosin Adarabioyo.

Although he didn’t play much football last season, he’s still vastly experienced playing at the highest level.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

He’s a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England side and may benefit from a change of scenery.

Ange Postecoglou is likely to demand that his centre-backs regularly start attacks from the back.

Maguire is a brilliant ball-playing defender and would be a real threat from James Maddison set-pieces.

Although he’s one of the more expensive options Tottenham are considering, he’s also the only one to have proven himself in a top Premier League side.