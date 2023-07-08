Tottenham in talks to sell 54-cap player for potential £30m loss

Tottenham Hotspur have been busy strengthening their ranks in the summer transfer window.

Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison have already joined Spurs, and Dejan Kulusevski signed permanently.

Now, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly looking to bolster his defensive ranks.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Galatasaray’s Victor Nelsson is one of the players Spurs are in talks over, according to several Turkish outlets.

One of the latest reports on the subject, from Hurriyet, also looked at a potential departure from Tottenham.

The Superlig champions are apparently looking at Davinson Sanchez as a potential replacement for Nelsson.

His name is ‘on the agenda’ for Gala, with Spurs apparently happy to offload him for just €12million (£10.3million).

Tottenham had reportedly paid £42million to sign Sanchez from Ajax back in 2017.

Our view

Sanchez arrived at Spurs to considerable fanfare. Sadly, he has struggled at N17 and his future at the club is uncertain.

On his day, he puts in good displays. However, he hasn’t been consistent enough and has made far too many mistakes.

In addition, Sanchez’s contract runs out next summer, so this is the last chance Tottenham have of getting a decent fee.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like Spurs will get back anything near the £40million-plus they signed him four back in 2017.

As per the report, Tottenham would make a loss of over £30million on Sanchez if they sell him for just over £10million.

That said, it’s either that, even less in January, or absolutely nothing next summer.

If Spurs manage to sign Nelsson and offload Sanchez in the process to the same club, that’s two birds with one stone.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The 54-cap Colombia international could certainly do with a change of scene, and Galatasaray wouldn’t be a bad shout.

They’re always in the running for silverware in Turkey. They’re also in the running to qualify for the Champions League next term.