Tottenham now decide they want to sell their ‘amazing’ player this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly put Japhet Tanganga up for sale this summer as they bid to re-shape their defence.

That’s according to The Guardian, which claims that Spurs could look to bring in three central defenders this summer.

Ange Postecoglou officially started work at Hotspur Way over the weekend and faces a huge rebuilding task over the coming weeks.

Spurs particularly struggled defensively last season as they shipped a staggering total of 63 goals in the Premier League alone.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with moves for the likes of Micky van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba and Tosin Adarabioyo as a result.

But they are widely expected to move a large number of players on this summer and it seems that Tanganga could head out the door.

Tottenham put Tanganga up for sale

The Guardian reports that Spurs will now shift their focus to their defence after snapping up Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison, with Manor Solomon also close to a switch to North London.

It’s noted that both Davinson Sanchez and Tanganga have been put up for sale by the club.

The outlet claims that Spurs are in advanced talks for Wolfsburg’s Van de Ven over a £30 million deal, while Tapsoba would be a more expensive option at around £50 million.

Tanganga has struggled to nail down a place in Tottenham’s side after making such a promising start to his senior career.

The 24-year-old was hailed as an ‘amazing’ talent by Jose Mourinho in January 2020 after his Premier League debut against Liverpool.

But he’s failed to kick on from there and hasn’t been helped by persistent injuries.

Spurs desperately need defensive reinforcements and will need to trim a bloated squad while building a side in Postecoglou’s image over the coming weeks.

It would make sense for Tanganga to move on this summer as the Englishman will be keen to start playing regularly. While he has impressed for Spurs on occasion, it’s unlikely he will get the required minutes under Postecoglou.