Tottenham have decided that they will now listen to offers for £15m player

The latest reports suggest that Tottenham Hotspur will listen to offers for Joe Rodon during the summer transfer window.

According to The Evening Standard, there are a few players that Spurs will be allowing to leave this summer on a permanent deal.

Joe Rodon is apparently one of the players that the club will be listening to offers for. Despite this, new manager Ange Postecoglou is still prepared to allow players that want to stay a chance to impress.

Pre-season has begun so no doubt if these players like Rodon want to stay at the club then they need to impress in pre-season.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham to listen to offers for Joe Rodon

The club have a big summer ahead of them. With a new manager and no Europe next season, they need to be prepared so that they can hit the ground running.

Sadly, it looks like Rodon will be a player affected by the current rebuild going on at the club. The Welsh centre-back has never really had a chance at the club ever since signing.

The player has only just made over 20 appearances for the club despite being there for a couple of years. He was surplus to requirements for old manager Antonio Conte last season and was loaned at to Ligue 1.

At Rennes in France, he was in and out of the squad. He made 22 appearances but no doubt he would have hoped to feature in every game after joining on loan.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

With Rodon still only 25 years-old, there is still a chance for him to become a solid Premier League player.

Despite this, if the club are listening to offers for him then it is unlikely that he is seen as a key player.

The player, who moved to Spurs for £15million, will no doubt want to be playing consistent football. Due to this, it may be better for him to leave in pursuit of this.

A sale would benefit Spurs as well as they could use the money to get a player that they believe will strengthen the squad.