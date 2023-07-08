‘The top target’: Romano says Tottenham would love to sign ‘exceptional’ speedster

Tottenham are pressing on with their hunt for a new central defender and have two names high on their list.

New manager Ange Postecoglou is looking for a partner for Cristian Romero and has two names, Edmund Tapsoba and Micky van de Veen, high on his wishlist.

Both are young defenders but with experience behind them already.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, it is Tapsoba who remains the top target and this weekend could be massive for Tottenham’s hopes of landing him.

“The next days are going to be important for Tottenham and their pursuit of a new centre-back,” Romano said in his latest CaughtOffside column.

“I’m told Tapsoba remains the top target, and he has always been super appreciated. The deal depends on Bayer Leverkusen’s decision on final price tag but Spurs still want Tapsoba. They keep negotiating also for van de Ven because, in the end, the price is the crucial point for them when signing a new centre-back.”

Photo by Alexander Scheuber – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Tapsoba, who is known for his rapid speed, has been lauded as an ‘exceptional‘ talent over in Germany for his performances with Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen are wanting big money for Tapsoba. It remains to be seen if Spurs will pay it. If not, they are said to have a £30m deal for Van de Veen lined up.

Time to press on for Big Ange

Tottenham should be applauded for bringing in a goalkeeper and a top Premier League player like James Maddison in already.

However, the time has come for Tottenham to get that central defender nailed down.

The likes of Tapsoba and Van de Veen are both good, upcoming defenders with plenty of upside. And with the fees being mentioned, things aren’t looking too expensive either.

This is a big summer for Spurs with Postecoglou now in charge. Landing a defender – or even two -, though, is going to be vital.