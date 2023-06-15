Tottenham genuinely think that they could be making a good signing in the shape of Harry Maguire

That is according to Ben Jacobs who has shared what Spurs think of the Manchester United captain when speaking on Last Word on Spurs.

The north London club have been strongly linked with Maguire in recent weeks, and the view from within Spurs is that this could be a very effective signing if he can bring his England form over to north London.

There’s no doubt about it, when Maguire is representing his country he’s genuinely one of the best in the world, but at club level, he’s been in poor form for way too long.

For that reason, Man United are looking to sell the 30-year-old, but it appears as though Spurs think he could rekindle his career at Tottenham.

Spurs hopeful on Maguire

Jacobs shared what he knows about Maguire and Spurs.

“Another name that will divide opinion is Harry Maguire. Tottenham have discussed the player, and they feel that if they got the Harry Maguire who plays for England he could be a very effective signing,” Jacobs said.

Not easy

Tottenham are absolutely right, if they can get the England version of Maguire, they will have a serious player on their hands, but getting a footballer out of this kind of slump isn’t easy.

Indeed, confidence is huge in football and it doesn’t just come back overnight.

Maguire will know that there are huge expectations on him if he joins Tottenham, and as we’ve seen in recent years, the Spurs fanbase can be brutal if a defender starts making consistent mistakes.

Tottenham are certainly taking a risk if they look to sign Maguire.