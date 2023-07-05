Tottenham might now sign £13m defender over Lenglet due to key issue

Tottenham Hotspur might consider a move for Tosin Adarabioyo over Clement Lenglet this summer due to concerns over their home-grown quota.

That’s according to PA journalist George Sessions, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast.

Ange Postecoglou is already putting together a squad that should be competing for a top-four place next season.

He’s identified key parts of the squad that need improvement are brought in players to fill those gaps.

After Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison, Manor Solomon looks likely to be the next player joining Tottenham.

All three players fix issues that existed in the Tottenham squad last season.

There’s plenty of work still to do, but centre-back now looks like the most obvious position where investment is needed.

Cristian Romero should be the first-choice next season, but he needs a new partner in a back-four system.

There are doubts over the remaining defenders in the squad, with players like Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga likely to leave.

There’s now a suggestion that Tottenham might move for Tosin Adarabioyo over Clement Lenglet this summer.

Postecoglou has a large squad right now and bringing in a home-grown player may help move others out of the club.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham might move for Tosin over Lenglet

Speaking about the centre-back situation, Sessions said: “He’s got one year left on his deal [at Fulham] Tosin [Adarabioyo].

“I do think Spurs have a little bit of a home-grown issue.

“So, I can understand why maybe there’s a lot more interest in him than there would be [Clement] Lenglet in terms of that second centre-back role.

“I guess that’s one to keep an eye on and I guess that’s going to lend itself to outgoings as there’s a lot of centre-backs that have shown over the last few years that unfortunately they don’t quite cut it at the level that Spurs want to get to.”

The £13m defender will likely be joined by another defender this summer if he signs for Tottenham.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Both Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba are also on Tottenham’s shortlist.

Depending on who leaves the club, Spurs might not be able to bring in both players otherwise they might be caught out by home-grown quotas.

Therefore, Tottenham signing one Bundesliga-based defender alongside Tosin rather than Lenglet makes a lot of sense.

The 25-year-old appears set to move on from Fulham are a decent spell with the West London side.