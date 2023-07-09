Wolfsburg raise asking price for Micky van de Ven with Tottenham move now in doubt

Tottenham are facing up to the prospect of missing out on Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven, despite their attempts to land him.

Van de Ven has been identified by Spurs as one of the players they want to bring in in central defence. Along with Edmund Tapsoba, the young Dutch defender is seen by Ange Postecoglou as an ideal signing.

However, while Van de Ven has apparently said he’d like to sign, reports are now claiming that Wolfsburg won’t be selling.

According to The Wolfsburger Allgemeine, Wolfsburg now want a bid closer to £40m to sell the 22-year-old.

And with Tottenham apparently not getting anywhere near that figure just yet, the German side are content to keep hold of their man.

The WA does suggest that should a bid of £40m come in then they’ll consider a sale. But for now, it looks like he’ll be remaining in the Bundesliga.

Van de Ven, who has been lauded as an ‘exceptional‘ defensive player, would relish the chance of a move to England.

However, until someone meets the asking price of Wolsburg, he will remain in Germany. Van de Ven has a contract until 2027, meaning there is no pressure to sell immediately.

Time to be serious

While there is always an element of negotiation in any deals, Tottenham need to make their mind up on if they’re going to go all out for Van de Ven now.

Obviously, Tapsoba is a talent as well and there is an argument to make to say that Spurs push harder for him instead.

Either way, Tottenham need to make their move soon. A new defender is vital for Ange Postecoglou this summer and if Van de Ven is going to cost a bit more, then it might be a case of having to pay up.