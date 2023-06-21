Arsenal would rather sell £12m player before Thomas Partey this summer

Arsenal would rather sell Jorginho before Thomas Partey this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad.

That’s according to journalist Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast.

Mikel Arteta looks to have big plans for Arsenal’s midfield this summer.

Declan Rice is their number one target and two bids have already been rejected by West Ham.

It looks like Rice will smash the club’s record transfer and a third bid is expected soon.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal are also keen on signing relegated youngster Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

After playing a key role for much of last season, the Gunners are open to Thomas Partey leaving this summer.

Arsenal believe they could make a profit on the Ghanaian international after once believing he’d leave on a free transfer.

However, Arsenal would rather Jorginho leave the club before Partey this summer.

The Italian only joined in January from Chelsea for £12m after injuries to Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

He performed admirably during the second half of the season but he too has been linked with a move away.

Talking about the Arsenal pair, Bailey said: “Of the two, I think they’d rather Jorginho went out of the door first because if they were left with [Thomas] Partey I don’t think [Mikel] Arteta would be unhappy with that.

“Partey had a very good campaign last season, Jorginho came in and did his part.”

Thomas Partey would be a very useful option next season even if he’s no longer first choice.

It would be a surprise for Declan Rice to arrive and not walk straight into the team.

However, he could play in Granit Xhaka’s role as he also looks set to move on this summer.

Arsenal could make more money from selling Partey, but he would be a more useful option than Jorginho next season.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

With the Gunners set to spend a huge sum if they acquire all their top targets, moving both players on would be beneficial.

It will be interesting to see which options Arteta ends up with when the window closes in September.