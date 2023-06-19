Some at West Ham described the opening Arsenal bid for Declan Rice as embarrassing as the Gunners prepare to return with an improved offer in the coming days.

That is according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who was speaking to TEAMtalk as Arsenal gear up to step up their interest in the Hammers captain later this week.

Photo by Domenic Aquilina – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

It is coming up to two weeks since Declan Rice lifted the Europa Conference League trophy. Many would have expected the bids to flood in for the West Ham star.

Some at West Ham deemed first Arsenal bid for Declan Rice embarrassing

As reported by TEAMtalk however, Arsenal have seen an opening offer worth around £90 million rejected. The report notes that a fresh offer is expected imminently.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

But it would appear that they are going to have to make a significant improvement. West Ham want at least £100 million for the 24-year-old. And, judging by Bailey’s comments, it would seem that Arsenal will have to do a lot better to reach an agreement.

“Rice does look set to move this summer. But after club sources branded Arsenal’s opening offer as ‘embarrassing’ it is not a done deal… yet,” he told TEAMtalk.

“West Ham want to get over £100 million. They have stood by this valuation since last year. Given the high level of interest in Rice that situation is not changing.

“And don’t forget that Rice, including option, has two years left on his West Ham contract. The Hammers don’t have to sell. David Sullivan, whilst allowing Rice to leave, won’t allow him to go unless he is 100% happy.”

It is a gamble for Arsenal to leave the door open when it comes to Rice. Obviously, they will not want to pay what they deem to be over the odds for the England international.

But they are not the only side interested, with Chelsea and Manchester City also linked. And he does appear to be the name at the top of their wishlist.

So surely, Arsenal would be wise to make an offer West Ham are happier with next up. It is absolutely imperative that Mikel Arteta’s men strengthen in the middle of the park this summer.

And if they are not willing to go to what West Ham want for Rice, they need to get on with looking elsewhere.