Arsenal are open to selling Thomas Partey this summer and are even nudging him towards making a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Partey’s name emerged over the weekend as a surprise player the Gunners could part ways with. The £45m signing has only been with Arsenal for three seasons. However, just like Granit Xhaka, Mikel Arteta is open to letting him go.

And according to 90Min, Arsenal actually think someone in the Saudi league will pay more than the £45m Arsenal originally paid.

According to 90Min, Arsenal are enticed by the idea of selling Partey quickly and for big money.

The Saudi Pro League is currently on the hunt for a number of players having already moved to land the likes of Benzema, Ronaldo, and more in recent times.

And it seems like Partey could well be the next in line to follow these big names.

Arsenal apparently see the appeal in moving Partey on quickly and it’s claimed they’ve even granted him permission to start speaking to clubs in the Middle East.

Partey can expect huge wages to come his way if he does get an offer.

Cashing in

Arsenal will not be the only club looking to do this this summer. The Saudi League is presenting clubs with an opportunity to offload players they no longer want but for big money.

It’s similar to the situation in China a few years back only this time, it seems the Saudis are more serious.

Losing Partey will be a big and bold call by Mikel Arteta. He has been a key player for them since signing but it very much seems like Arteta is wanting to move forward with his young squad.

The idea of them getting around £50m right now is obviously appealing. The big question for fans will be is that money going to be reinvested or not.