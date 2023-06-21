Arsenal reportedly eyeing one of the nine best young players in the world

Arsenal fans currently have quite a few active transfer sagas to keep tabs on right now.

Obviously you have the Gunners’ pursuit of Declan Rice, as well as their talks to bring Kai Havertz to the Emirates.

Then, you’ve got Arsenal’s reported pursuit of Romeo Lavia from Southampton, who finished bottom of the Premier League.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There have been quite a few optimistic updates on this front.

For instance, The Independent has claimed that Lavia’s most probable destination this summer is Arsenal.

As well as the Gunners, you reportedly have Chelsea and Liverpool in pursuit of the 19-year-old too.

The article also claimed that the Saints want around £45million for their asset.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal would look into bidding for Lavia after completing the Rice deal.

The Italian also claimed that Thomas Partey could leave this summer, meaning the Gunners would have to replace him too.

In league with Gavi

Rice and Havertz are both 24, so they’re heading into their prime years.

Meanwhile, Lavia is just 19, so he’s at the start of his career, but he’s frighteningly good and has a very high ceiling.

He joined Saints from Manchester City just last summer and established himself as one of their top players last term.

For such a young player to impress in the Premier League at a struggling club is the sign of an incredible talent.

Lavia is known for his ability to win the ball back in midfield, his driving runs and his outstanding passing range.

There have also been comparisons between Lavia and Yaya Toure, one of the best midfielders in recent years.

Lavia is so talented that Goal.com actually deemed him one of the nine best youngsters in world football.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

He shares the NxGn Nine 2023 column with the likes of Gavi, Alejandro Garnacho, Youssoufa Moukoko and Warren Zaire-Emery.

The Rice and Havertz transfer sagas are centre stage for Arsenal right now. However, it’s worth keeping an eye out on Lavia too.