£35m Arsenal man nearing exit, but Mikel Arteta wants replacement signed first

Arsenal won’t sell Granit Xhaka this summer until they’ve signed a replacement for the Swiss international.

That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, who provides more details on the 30-year-old’s future.

It’s a badly kept secret that Granit Xhaka looks set to leave Arsenal this summer.

He was seen waving to the crowd after the final Premier League match at The Emirates against Wolves.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Fans at the ground that day made their feelings clear that they didn’t want him to go.

After being in and out of favour at Arsenal, Xhaka has just enjoyed his best season at the club.

Not only in terms of his numbers – he contributed to more goals this season than any other – but as a leader in a new system under Mikel Arteta.

He was given license to play further up the pitch and thrived as a box-to-box midfielder.

Arsenal have shown how important Xhaka is to their system by demanding a replacement is signed before he leaves.

Given the calibre of player Arsenal are chasing, that might be easier said than done.

Arsenal want replacement before selling Xhaka

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg said: “News #Xhaka: It will take a few more days before both clubs reach an agreement.

“Xhaka still wants to join Bayer 04 and is waiting for the next steps.

“His contract is almost negotiated, Arsenal needs a replacement first (Rice, Gündogan, Caicedo), FC Bayern no topic.”

The most likely replacement for the £35m midfielder out of the list supplied by Plettenberg is Declan Rice.

He’s been heavily linked with Arsenal although no official approach is likely to be made until after West Ham’s Europe Conference League final tonight.

Rice would be the perfect replacement for Xhaka at Arsenal if they can get a deal over the line.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s proved at West Ham how effective he can be in forward areas as well in a defensive capacity.

Xhaka has already said goodbye to club staff ahead of the summer break.

At this stage, it would be a surprise to see him back in Arsenal colours again in pre-season.

