Arsenal always had a sense that they would lose midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer when he signed for the club.

That’s according to journalist James McNicholas speaking on the Arsecast Podcast.

Plenty is going on at The Emirates already this summer and the transfer window has been open for less than a week.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already had several bids turned down for key targets.

Their first offer for Declan Rice was rejected, although a second bid has just been submitted.

They’ve also entered the race for Kai Havertz in the past week and the German international wants to join the club.

In the last 24 hours, Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has become the latest player they’ve submitted a bid for.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

All these incomings mean players are going to have to move on this summer.

Granit Xhaka looks set to leave once Declan Rice is signed, although Bayer Leverkusen haven’t submitted an offer for the Swiss international yet.

More players will be on their way out, including potentially Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian international now has the chance to leave this summer, with clubs in Saudi Arabia reportedly keen.

This may be great news for Arsenal who believed they would lose Partey for free when he joined from Atletico Madrid.

The £45m midfielder may end up earning the club some cash in the end.

Arsenal always sensed Partey would leave for free

Speaking about the 30-year-old, McNicholas said: “As for [Thomas] Partey himself, it would be a gamble to allow both [Granit] Xhaka and Partey to leave in the same summer.

“They’re two-thirds of the midfield that propelled Arsenal into the title challenge, but I guess that the squad has to continue to evolve.

“There has been a sense ever since he arrived at Arsenal that Partey would probably eventually leave for nothing at the end of his contract.

“I think people have sort of accepted that he was likely to come to Arsenal, see out his contract and then go elsewhere.

“So, maybe they’re just thinking this summer if there is an opportunity via Saudi [Arabia] or via elsewhere to actually make some money back on this player, maybe it’s something worth doing.”

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Arsenal will hope that Partey won’t leave for free now that clubs have made their interest known.

It would be a risk to let him go at the same time as Xhaka, although Rice and potentially Romeo Lavia could line up in their places.

Mikel Arteta isn’t holding back after last season’s success and Arsenal’s early business suggests they want to really kick on.

The earlier they conclude their transfer business, the quicker Arteta can get to work with his new squad.