Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri views Jorginho as a dream signing in the summer transfer window, but the Biancocelesti need the Arsenal midfielder to take a hefty pay-cut.

That is according to a report from Corriere dello Sport, which notes that the Serie A side could end up targeting Lucas Torreira should they fail to sign the Italy international.

There is a question mark over the future of Jorginho this summer. He arrived in January as Mikel Arteta’s men chased the title. And he did a decent job, silencing many of his doubters with a handful of ‘exceptional‘ performances.

Unsurprisingly however, Arsenal are looking to strengthen significantly in the summer, with Declan Rice at the top of their wishlist.

Corriere dello Sport claims that Rice’s arrival would potentially open the door for Jorginho to move on. And that may present Lazio with the chance to reunite the 31-year-old with Sarri.

The report suggests that Jorginho would love to work with Sarri again after their previous spell at Chelsea and Napoli. But Lazio will need the midfielder to agree to halve his current wages of around £98,000-a-week.

Interestingly, it is suggested that Lazio could make a move for Lucas Torreira if they cannot land Jorginho.

Torreira wants to leave Turkey and return to Italy – one year after his permanent move away from the Emirates. So he may now be keeping one eye on what happens next with Jorginho.

It would potentially be a surprise if Arsenal let Jorginho go. Ultimately, they are not going to receive a huge transfer fee for him after paying £12 million.

And reports from The Telegraph over the weekend suggested that Granit Xhaka could be followed out the door by Thomas Partey. So you would imagine that Arteta will have no plans to let all three leave the club.

Jorginho is someone who has won the Champions League, so he has plenty to offer if he sticks around.