Arsenal continue to pursue Declan Rice, even if – as expected – it’s not particularly plain sailing.

The Gunners have reportedly made a second bid for the West Ham captain.

However, the Hammers have apparently rejected Arsenal’s latest offer.

BBC Sport reported that the Gunners’ second bid could’ve been worth as much as £90million.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal apparently proposed an initial fee of £75million, spread over four payments.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided further updates on the Gunners’ pursuit of Rice.

On Twitter, the transfer insider stressed that the structure of payment will be crucial to get the deal done.

Arsenal have apparently been informed of this, and West Ham want “easy add-ons”.

Romano then provided another update later on, saying “it’s guaranteed” that Arsenal will return for Rice.

However, he was not able to provide a timing for a new bid.

In addition, Arsenal will not bid for Romeo Lavia until they’ve got the Rice deal over the line, added Romano.

These talks were never going to be easy. After all, Rice is “one of the best in the world” and is West Ham’s main asset.

However, the Gunners seem determined to sign the “world-class” player, so let’s see how things develop.

There’s still plenty of time left, although there is the risk that Manchester City may also enter the race for Rice.

The main thing to take away from these talks is that West Ham are holding firm.

And you can understand why. After all, why should they compromise on their captain, a player of the highest calibre?

Nonetheless, Arsenal seem to be confident over striking a deal for the player. And he would certainly improve their squad.