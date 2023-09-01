‘Absolutely thrilled’: There’s one signing Celtic staff are already absolutely buzzing with – journalist

Celtic have been at it hard this week with their transfer activity. Adding two players with at least another two on the way, the next twelve hours is going to be busy for the fans.

With Luis Palma and Nat Phillips already added to the ranks, journalist, Mark Guidi, has shared what he has heard Celtic say about the Honduras international striker.

Guidi said [The Go Radio Football Show], “His numbers are good and the chat at Celtic is that they are absolutely thrilled to get him.

“They see him as a real good talent. And most importantly, not a project. He is first-team ready and he’ll certainly be involved at some stage on Sunday.”

Photo by Patrick Ahlborn/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Palma certainly comes to Celtic with a pedigree and a good reputation. His previous manager at Aris FC was very complimentary about him as he explained how the striker had contributed to every one of the Greek club’s goals this season.

Palma looks set to make his debut this week in the upcoming Glasgow Derby against Rangers. Brendan Rodgers is hoping that the 23-year-old will have an instant impact and help the Hoops take all three points back to Glasgow’s east end as Celtic hope to bolster their position at the top of the league.

Meanwhile, Celtic are looking at possible exits for Sead Haksabanovic and Albian Ajeti. Both players look set to leave the club today after interest in the duo sparked offers from clubs across Europe.

In other news, Former Champions League winner has been offered to Celtic