Medical complete with Celtic set to complete deal for 21-year-old player

Celtic are set to add their NINTH addition of the summer transfer window as per Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph.

Joseph took to social media channel X to share an update that will delight the Celtic supporters.

The Sky Sports man posted, “UPDATE: Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo arrived in Glasgow yesterday and completed a medical ahead of a move to Celtic.

“It’s understood the deal is a loan with an option to buy.”

Brendan Rodgers is clearly putting in the hard yards in order to strengthen the Celtic first-team as the transfer window draws to a close.

TBR Celtic have been keeping a close eye on this one and we told how Bernardo arrived in Glasgow yesterday ahead of a proposed move to Glasgow.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

It is hoped that Bernardo will add some much-needed flair to the Celtic midfield. The Hoops have struggled to find the form that saw them dominate Scottish football last season and Rodgers will be hoping that the arrival of Bernardo will help to kickstart their season.

Meanwhile, Celtic have reportedly received a bid of £10m for 22-year-old midfielder, Matt O’Riley from English Championship side, Leeds United.

Sky Sports reported that Celtic have rejected the offer but it seems that the Elland Road club could follow up their interest before the transfer deadline passes.

