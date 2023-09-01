‘He loves it here’: Nat Phillips names Liverpool player who is envious of Celtic move

Celtic’s capture of Liverpool defender, Nat Phillips, on loan was Celtic’s eighth signing of this summer’s transfer window.

The English centre-back arrives at Celtic to help shore up a defence that has been decimated by injuries and after finalising the deal, Phillips revealed the one Liverpool player who was casting envious glances as he made his way to Glasgow.

Phillips said [Daily Mail], “Robbo [Andy Robertson] is probably just as excited as I am and I think, potentially, a little bit jealous because he loves it here.

“And the same with Virgil [van Dijk]. He had a great time here, so I’ve heard nothing but good things.

I’m really excited. When I heard about the interest it was one that got me excited.

“There were a few other options that didn’t quite make me feel the same as this one did, so I was really keen to get it over the line and I’m delighted to be here now.”

Photo by Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

It is well known that Robertson is a huge Celtic fan. In fact, he was released by the club as a youth player in 2009 before starting his incredible journey from the lower leagues of Scottish football to becoming a Champions League winner with the Anfield club.

Phillips’ loan move to Celtic will last until January when the Parkhead club will have the option to review the deal before he returns to Merseyside.

It is likely Phillips will be pitched in against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday where Celtic are set to face their biggest rivals for the first Glasgow Derby of the season.

