‘Transfer thriller’: Journalist has just dropped latest update about 24-year-old Celtic player

I did say the Sead Haksabanovic story was set to have more twists and turns today and it seems we weren’t wrong at TBR Celtic.

The 24-year-old winger is heavily tipped to leave the club today with both Stoke City and PAOK both in the hunt for his signature.

TBR Celtic told earlier this morning that PAOK had submitted a £1.7m bid for the player amid news that he was set to join The Potters on loan.

But now, it seems, the story is taking yet another twist. Journalist, Giannis Chorianopoulos, has just posted another update on social media channel X that seems to suggest this story is going to rumble on for the rest of the transfer window.

Chorianopoulos posted, “Transfer thriller! PAOK are still in for the permanent transfer of Sead Hakšabanović from Celtic.

“Stoke City are strong contenders but Greek club are optimistic.”

Stoke were reportedly the front runners for his signature but a £1.7m bid from PAOK seems to have brought the Greek club right back into contention for his signature.

However this story turns out, one thing is for sure. Haksabanovic is definitely on his way out of the club and after his social media antics on Sunday, it seems Brendan Rodgers is cutting his losses on the international winger.

