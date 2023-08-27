Manager showers praise on 23-year-old midfielder ahead of potential move to Celtic

Celtic are in dire need of new faces before the transfer window closes on the 1st of September. Brendan Rodgers has already admitted that he is looking to add new faces to strengthen the Hoops’ first team.

With six new faces already been signed since Rodgers took over, there is a seventh on the way and by all accounts, it will be tied up before the end of the week.

Honduran international, Luis Palma is said to be on his way to Glasgow after Aris FC and Celtic agreed a deal for the 23-year-old this week. In fact, Aris FC’s official website says that Palma was at the club to say goodbye to his teammates and staff as the transfer was ‘in its final stretch’. [Aris FC]

But not only that, Aris manager, Apostolos Terzis, also said his goodbyes this weekend in a message that will also create excitement amongst the Celtic support.

Terzis said, “Luis Palma has been involved in almost every goal we have scored so far this season so of course he will be a big loss.

“But I believe I have players in the squad who can step up and make up for his absence. I want to wish him the best of luck with his new club, Celtic.

“He worked so hard for our team and Aris also helped him a lot to develop.” [Daily Record]

Palma could help solve Celtic’s creative problem

Celtic certainly seems to have an issue where they are failing to create and convert goalscoring opportunities.

Last week’s cup exit to Kilmarnock made dire watching for the Hoops support, and whilst yesterday’s performance in the first half was much improved, the team still lacked penetration.

Palma could be one that helps solve that if Terzis’ comments are anything to go by. Aris has scored six goals so far this season with three of those coming in the Europa League qualifying stages. [Aris FC]

If Palma has been involved in all of these then this will be a welcome boost to a Celtic side that has certainly lost their mojo in the final third of the pitch.

With the big derby coming up next weekend against Rangers, Celtic will need to improve their performance by a mile if they hope to take anything away from Ibrox and the fans will be hoping that Palma will be the man to help them do that.

