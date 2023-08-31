Celtic are about to make two new signings, ‘unbelievable’ player is in Glasgow right now

Celtic look set to add two new names to the first team this week as per a report from the Daily Mail.

TBR Celtic discussed yesterday how Brendan Rodgers was zeroing in on Nat Phillips and Paulo Bernardo and it seems that deals to bring the two players to Glasgow is close.

The report says Liverpool defender, Phillips, is in Glasgow to put pen to paper on a one-year loan deal. Described as an ‘unbelievable’ player by Jurgen Klopp, the 26-year-old will certainly add quality to the Celtic defence.

Portuguese midfielder, Bernardo, is also set to be added to the Celtic team this week. With Reo Hatate out injured and the team lacking in creativity, the 21-year-old has been identified as one who can help the club turn around their early-season dip in form.

Brendan Rodgers is really ramping up his activity as the window draws to a close. With Celtic having identified four priority positions that they want to fill, if Rodgers can get these next two deals over the line, all that remains to do is to add a goalkeeper and a left-back.

Meanwhile, the club confirmed the signing of Honduras international, Luis Palma, on a five-year deal last night. [Celtic FC]

The 23-year-old became Rodgers’ seventh summer signing and will add much-needed penetration to the Celtic front line.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Rodgers said he was ‘delighted’ to add Palma to the side and that he is a ‘very talented’ and ‘ambitious’ player who he hopes will be a good fit for the team.

Meanwhile, Palma has thanked the Celtic fans for the support he has received already and said that he can’t wait to ‘begin his journey with such a brilliant club’.

The Honduran is likely to be thrown in against Rangers in the upcoming Glasgow Derby and the Celtic fans will be keen to see what he brings to the table.

