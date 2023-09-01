26-year-old player agrees deal to end three-year stay at Celtic

The transfer news is coming thick and fast this morning. With Celtic set to seal the deal to bring Paulo Bernardo to Paradise, one Hoops player is set to head out the door.

It now looks like Albian Ajeti is now set to exit Celtic after the latest update from Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph.

Once again, Joseph took to social media to inform the Hoops support that Ajeti is set to join Turkish Super Liga side, Gaziantep FC.

Joseph posted, “UPDATE: Celtic striker Albian Ajeti has arrived in Türkiye ahead of a £500,000 move to Gaziantep.

“It’s understood the 26-year-old has agreed terms on a two-year contract.”

The move will bring an end to a miserable three-year stay at Celtic for Ajeti where, despite his £4.5m transfer fee, the Swiss international striker failed to make any kind of impact at the club.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Just eight goals in three seasons was a poor return from Ajeti and despite trying to kickstart his career with a loan move to Sturm Graz last season, he still struggled to find any consistency in finding the back of the net.

Admittedly, Ajeti’s time at the Austrian Bundesliga club was hampered by injury, but four goals in 23 appearances failed to convince Graz to offer him a permanent deal. [Transfermarkt]

Hopefully, Ajeti will resurrect his career in Turkey and we at TBR Celtic wish him the best of luck.

