Former Champions League winner has been offered to Celtic

Celtic have been offered the chance to sign to sign former Champions League winner, Ryan Bertrand according to a report in the Daily Record.

Bertrand is a free agent after leaving Leicester at the end of last season. The 34-year-old has worked under Brendan Rodgers for two years and helped the Irishman win the English Charity Shield with Leicester in a 1-0 win over Man City in 2021. [Sky Sports]

The report says that Bertrand is ‘being considered’ as Rodgers looks to add reinforcements to his backline ahead of the transfer window deadline tonight.

Bertrand won the Champions League with Chelsea in a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in 2012. On top of that and the Charity Shield, the fullback also has an FA Cup and Europa League winners medal to his name.

Although he never participated in the 2013 Europa League Final win, he was part of the squad that got Chelsea there.

Bertrand also has 19 England caps to his name.

Celtic fans may not be happy with this transfer development

Cards on the table, whilst Bertrand is a good player, he is at the end of his career. The former England international would be a decent squad player but I am going to hazard a guess that the Celtic fans will not be totally on-board with this one.

The Hoops support are looking for a big name signing. A player who has the ability to come to Paradise and be a star at the club. A 34-year-old free agent isn’t that.

This would also signal a dramatic change of direction in Celtic’s signing policy of buying young talent and developing them on.

However, I can also see the logic in this. The current Celtic team is young and relatively inexperienced. Bertrand can bring a wealth of big-game experience and help to coach those young players on the park. Especially in the upcoming Champions League group stages.

With less than 24 hours to go in the transfer window Rodgers is running out of time to add new bodies to the squad and the Celtic fans will be watching on and waiting.

