Yves Bissouma has admitted he’s already been seriously impressed by new Tottenham Hotspur signing James Maddison.

Bissouma was speaking to Football London while on Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

The Malian international has already made a big impression with new manager Ange Postecoglou.

After a difficult first season at Tottenham, Yves Bissouma has plenty to prove at Spurs.

He was brilliant at Brighton and will hope that Postecoglou’s new tactics can help him play his best football.

Bissouma could see himself lining up alongside James Maddison in midfield for Tottenham next season.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

The 26-year-old was brought in from Leicester City for £40m and started Tuesday’s friendly against West Ham.

The England international should provide Tottenham with the creativity they’ve lacked in midfield for years.

It’s a good sign he’s already made a positive impact on his teammates.

Bissouma already impressed with new Tottenham sign Maddison

Asked about the playmaker, Bissouma said: “Everyone knows he’s an amazing player. We know he’s going to help us a lot with his experience.

“We’re confident with him. We’re trying to push him like we push each other. He’s a really good guy. We’re happy to be with him and we know he’s going to help the team.”

Yves Bissouma appears to be taking a bigger and bigger role at Tottenham after settling in over the past 12 months.

He’s regularly helping the club’s young players in training and is very close with Tanguy Ndombele who’s been offered another chance by Postecoglou.

With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future up in the air, Bissouma could be about to play a much more important role in the side.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Maddison, like Bissouma, is expected to be very important for Tottenham next season.

Postecoglou’s tactics require a creative, attacking midfielder who can provide chances and thread through balls in the front three.

The only other players who could fill that role currently in the squad are Giovani Lo Celso and youngster Alfie Devine.

The Argentinian could still leave this summer, while Devine has been tipped to depart on loan.