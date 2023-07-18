Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has taken a real interest in helping the club’s young players in training.

That’s according to a report from Football London which shares what’s been happening during pre-season so far.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has already been hard at work with the Spurs squad as the Premier League campaign approaches.

He’s selected a very strong squad to travel to Australia and Asia, with many players previously out of the reckoning involved.

It’s also an opportunity for members of the squad who struggled under Antonio Conte to be given a second chance.

One player who didn’t have the easiest start to life at Tottenham was Yves Bissouma.

The £25m signing for Brighton struggled in Conte’s system and picked up an injury that ruled him out for several months.

He’s already made a big impression on Postecoglou and appears to be establishing himself as a key member of the squad.

The sitting role in the Australian’s midfield set-up may end up being perfect for Bissouma.

That could especially be the case if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg ends up leaving this summer.

Bissouma helping Tottenham youngsters in training

The report from Football London has shared that Bissouma has been ‘a man re-energised’ his returning from ankle surgery last season.

He’s held in high regard by Postecoglou and his coaching staff and is now one of the more popular members of the squad.

Bissouma is now very close with Tanguy Ndombele – who has been another chance by Postecoglou – and is helping the club’s youngsters in training.

The likes of Oliver Skipp and Harvey White both play in his position and could really benefit from his tutelage.

If Bissouma can become a leader within the dressing room, it would certainly benefit Postecoglou.

He could end up playing a vital defensive role in an attacking set up making him vitally important to the team.

Bissouma showed at Brighton that he’s more than capable of doing this.

Under Antonio Conte, his abilities were stifled, but with Postecoglou in charge, he could finally flourish in North London.