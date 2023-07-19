18-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine is set to leave the club on loan this season.

That’s according to The Athletic who said he did his prospects no harm with a strong performance against West Ham yesterday.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs faced their London rivals in a 3-2 pre-season friendly loss out in Australia but Devine did impress in his minutes.

The attacking midfielder, who is yet to leave the club on loan, was introduced at half-time under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Devine was introduced in an unfamiliar position at right-wing but caught the eye, as did new signing Manor Soloman.

Devine nearly created an assist for teammate Davinson Sanchez and was close to getting on the scoresheet himself.

His performance will be food for thought for his new manager who will be assessing the whole squad in these pre-season games.

Devine could benefit from leaving Tottenham on loan

Having amassed 17 appearances in the PL 2 last season for Spurs’ Under 23s, Devine does seem ready for the next step.

The Englishman scored two goals and registered three assists in those games, and fared similarly well in UEFA competitions.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

And with Spurs’ having a very competitive squad this season, as fellow youngster Harvey White is realising, a loan does seem a smart choice.

It will be interesting to see the level of clubs that show interest in Devine, who will be dreaming of a similar path to Harry Kane.

Kane ignited his Spurs career courtesy of three loans away from the club.

The England international had spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall and Norwich, which will give confidence to young Tottenham prospects.

Devine, who has contract until 2027, may hope he can change Postecoglou’s mind if given more chances in the coming pre-season games.

The 18-year-old really did himself no harm in his cameo and may hope to get minutes centrally in the following outings.

Spurs’ next friendly in Australia is against newly relegated side Leicester City and a reunion with Harry Winks.

Tottenham’s new manager will be very keen to avoid consecutive defeats against English opposition.