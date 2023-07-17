Simeone wanted ‘amazing’ £38.5m Spurs star after title win two years ago – he’s now his top target again

Diego Simeone wanted Atletico Madrid to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg back in 2021, as they now target a fresh move for the Tottenham Hotspur star in this summer window.

That is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, which notes that Atleti have made the Dane their top target for the midfield this summer.

Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It appears that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is ready to leave Tottenham in this window. Mundo Deportivo reports that the 28-year-old is now keen to move to the Spanish capital.

Simeone wanted Hojbjerg at Atletico two years ago

And it seems that Atletico are actually long-time admirers of the former Southampton captain. According to Mundo Deportivo, Diego Simeone wanted Hojbjerg two years ago. However, Tottenham refused to let the midfielder go one year after his move.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It is noted that Hojbjerg will not come cheap. Previous reports from AS have claimed that Tottenham want £38.5 million for him. And Mundo Deportivo hints that the fee may be too high for Atleti.

It remains to be seen where Hojbjerg finds himself in Ange Postecoglou’s plans. If the new Tottenham boss does not plan to use him as a key player, it surely makes sense to let him leave North London.

Spurs have flown out of the traps in this window. They have already welcomed a number of signings. And the club will want to bring more in before the deadline passes.

Cashing in on Hojbjerg may make a lot of sense therefore, if Atletico are willing to go near his asking price. He is an ‘amazing‘ player. But he is someone that unites the Tottenham fanbase.

And if Simeone has been keen to sign him for two years now, surely Atletico will be prepared to offer a substantial amount to finally secure his signature.