There’s a new era starting at Tottenham after the appointment of Ange Postecoglou and there’s a big chance for some players to impress.

Indeed, it’s clean slates all around at Spurs after hiring a new manager, and there’s the chance for some fringe players to grab the brass ring and smash through the glass ceiling to establish themselves as key players under the new gaffer.

According to Alasdair Gold, there’s one player in particular who is making the most of his opportunity in pre-season in the shape of Yves Bissouma.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Gold was discussing Spurs’ midfield options heading into next season, and he stated that Bissouma has made a big impression on Postecoglou so far.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Bissouma impressing

Gold shared what he knows about the £25m man.

“It sounds like Tanguy has done what he needs to so far, but when you throw the other midfielders into the mix against him, I know that Bissouma has made a big impression on Postecoglou, which is great, that’s what we want,” Gold said.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Has the ability

Bissouma had a very underwhelming debut season at Spurs, but make no mistake about it, this is a player with bundles of ability.

Let’s not forget, when he was at Brighton he was a star, and in the right, attack-minded system, he can work wonders in the midfield.

A press-resistent, tricky midfielder with a huge physical presence, Bissouma could be a dream in the middle of Postecoglou’s midfield.

Of course, it’s still early days, so we don’t want to get too carried away just yet, but at the same time, it’s difficult not to get excited about what this season could hold for the Mali international.

Watch this space.