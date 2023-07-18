Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is back at the club, and he has reportedly struck a friendship with fellow midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Spurs signed the Frenchman from Lyon back in 2019 for a then-club-record fee. He was one of the brightest talents in the world back then, but he just couldn’t get going in North London.

After two loan spells away from the club, Ndombele is back and could get a chance this season. Football London claim the Frenchman and Bissouma have suddenly become great mates.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tanguy Ndombele and Yves Bissouma have become great friends at Tottenham

Tottenham signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion for £25 million last summer (BBC).

The Mali international was viewed as an incredible signing back then, but his first season at the club was a disappointing one, mainly because of injuries.

Now, Bissouma is fit, and the report claims he is very highly rated by Ange Postecoglou and his staff behind the scenes – not just for his brilliant ability on the pitch, but for how he is off it.

Bissouma apparently has a fantastic relationship with everyone at the club. He gets along really well with all the players, encourages and helps the youngsters, and is also apparently the DJ in the dressing room.

The report also adds he has struck a great friendship with Tanguy Ndombele – the duo apparently get along ‘like a house on fire’.

They even sat next to each other on the flight to Australia.

TBR View:

Tanguy Ndombele’s future is still up in the air, but it looks like he will be given an opportunity by Ange Postecoglou to show what he’s all about.

The Frenchman is an amazing talent, but he just hasn’t had the opportunity to work under an attack-minded coach at Tottenham for a long period of time.

Now under Postecoglou, he will have that chance, but he’ll have to perform in pre-season to show the new Spurs boss he has what it takes to play regularly in the Premier League.

A midfield duo of Bissouma and Ndombele has the potential to work wonders, but only time will tell if they can.