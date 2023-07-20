Aston Villa are reportedly ‘very interested’ in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in this summer’s transfer window.

The Argentine is back at Spurs after a season-and-a-half away on loan at Villarreal. He scored against West Ham United in Tottenham‘s pre-season friendly in Australia this week, and his overall performance was really good as well.

Lo Celso’s future, however, is still up in the air, and Estadio Deportivo have shared the latest on the situation now.

Aston Villa are ‘very interested’ in Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso

Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham signed Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis in 2019, and there was a lot of excitement about his arrival back then.

The Argentine, branded as an ‘outstanding‘ player by Clive Allen this week following Spurs’ defeat to West Ham, really is a talented player. He has all the qualities to succeed, but he struggled under Antonio Conte.

While on loan at Villarreal, Lo Celso delivered multiple fantastic performances, including one against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

As his future remains up in the air, Lo Celso is on several clubs’ radar. The report claims Real Betis have already spoken to the midfielder about a return, while Napoli are pushing to sign him above everyone else.

It has also been claimed that Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are ‘very interested’ in the 27-year-old Tottenham midfielder.

Ange Postecoglou has a decision to make with respect to Lo Celso in the coming weeks.

The Argentine is clearly a talented player. He performed brilliantly against West Ham this week and he’s truly capable of so much more if given an opportunity.

Lo Celso would thrive under an attacking manager where he’s given the freedom to express himself. At Tottenham under Postecoglou, that could well be possible, but it’s unclear if he’ll be retained in the coming weeks.

A move to Aston Villa would be really good too, where a reunion with Emery could help him fulfil his potential. Whether Spurs will sell him to the Villans, however, remains to be seen.