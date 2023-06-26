Tottenham will make decision on 28-year-old player’s future very soon

Tottenham Hotspur will decide on the future of Clement Lenglet in the next few days.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, speaking to Give Me Sport about the 28-year-old defender.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has already started working on Tottenham’s squad for next season.

That’s despite not officially taking the job until the end of his week.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is about to sign for the club after a fantastic season at Empoli.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham’s defence let them down badly last season, conceding more goals than any other top-half team.

Postecoglou will have to work incredibly hard to turn their fortunes around, especially as he’s likely to change Tottenham’s tactics.

He prefers a back four compared to the back three Antonio Conte used to play.

Tottenham are now set to decide on the future of Clement Lenglet after his loan spell last season.

The 28-year-old was in and out of the team, but Barcelona appear keen to let him join Spurs permanently.

However, given Postecoglou hasn’t worked with Lenglet before, he’ll be relying heavily on Ryan Mason to let him know if the Frenchman is worth signing.

Tottenham set to decide on Lenglet’s future very soon – Galetti

Speaking about the centre-back, Galetti said: “The talks will also continue in the next few days, even if Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of holding long negotiations as they do have other possible names on their list of centre-backs.”

As Galetti mentions, Tottenham have other centre-back options that they’re considering.

Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah and Micky Van de Ven have all been linked with moves to North London.

Tottenham may go for Clement Lenglet as the future of some of their current centre-backs is up in the air.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The likelihood that Davinson Sanchez will still be at the club next season appears to be low.

The Colombian international has been out of favour at Spurs for some time and needs to move on.

Tottenham already know what Lenglet offers and he would be a solid backup option going into next season.

However, Postecoglou may prefer a more exciting option to partner with Cristian Romero.

It’s hardly a signing that will excite Tottenham fans and make them optimistic going into the upcoming campaign.