Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Tottenham Hotspur target Guglielmo Vicario would be a fantastic signing.

Romano was speaking on his YouTube channel about the Italian goalkeeper on his YouTube channel.

Tottenham have identified the goalkeeper position as a key area to recruit this summer.

It looks as if club captain Hugo Lloris will be moving on before the start of next season.

After more than a decade at the club, the 36-year-old started to make mistakes during the campaign before missing the end of the season through injury.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Fraser Forster proved to be an able deputy in his absence and even earned a recall to the England squad.

However, new manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer.

Tottenham are interested in Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and Fabrizio Romano has shared his thoughts on the 26-year-old.

The uncapped Italian isn’t particularly well-known outside of Serie A.

Spurs fans could be about to find out an awful lot about him shortly.

Romano shares thoughts on Tottenham target Vicario

Asked about the 26-year-old, Romano said: “If you don’t know him guys, don’t worry, he is a very good goalkeeper.

“He had a fantastic season at Serie A with Empoli, probably the best goalkeeper of the whole Serie A season together with Onana and Maignan, two fantastic goalkeepers.

“What Vicario did at Empoli, which is not a super club, was really special. Tottenham will bid around Є18 million [£15.5m].”

Ange Postecoglou has always played fast-moving, attacking football and his tactics thrived in Scotland with Celtic.

He requires his goalkeepers to be good with feet and capable of starting attacks when necessary.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

It’s likely because of this that even if Lloris didn’t think it was time to leave Spurs, Postecoglou may have tried to move him on.

Playing the ball out from the back was never the Frenchman’s strongest attribute.

Romano believes that Vicario would be a great signing for Tottenham and the giant goalkeeper is a strong ball player.

He rarely went long with his goal kicks at Empoli, although he doesn’t tend to play as a sweeper-keeper.

With David Raya still on Tottenham’s radar, it will be interesting to see who ends up as Tottenham’s number one at the start of the season.